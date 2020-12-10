UrduPoint.com
EU, UK To Reach Agreement On Brexit By End Of Weekend - European Commission President

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 10th December 2020 | 04:20 AM

EU, UK to Reach Agreement on Brexit by End of Weekend - European Commission President

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) The European Union and the United Kingdom will reach an agreement on Brexit by the end of the weekend, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday.

"We had a lively & interesting discussion on the state of play on outstanding issues.

We understand each other's positions. They remain far apart. The teams should immediately reconvene to try to resolve these issues. We will come to a decision by the end of the weekend," von der Leyen said in a statement.

More Stories From World

