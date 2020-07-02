UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU, UK Warn Of Big Differences As Brexit Talks Move To London

Faizan Hashmi 31 seconds ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 08:42 PM

EU, UK warn of big differences as Brexit talks move to London

A round of intensified Brexit talks ended on Thursday with both sides warning of remaining big differences but they committed to more negotiations next week in London

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2020 ) :A round of intensified Brexit talks ended on Thursday with both sides warning of remaining big differences but they committed to more negotiations next week in London.

The four days of meetings in Brussels were the first held face-to-face since the coronavirus shutdown, with hopes high that progress would be made.

"Our goal was to get negotiations successfully and quickly on a trajectory to reach an agreement," EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said in a statement.

"However, after four days of discussions, serious divergences remain," he added.

More hopefully, the former French minister added: "We continue to believe that an agreement is possible and in everyone's interest." Britain's chief negotiator David Frost closely mirrored Barnier's statement, warning that "significant differences" remain with the European Union.

But Frost added: "We remain committed to working hard to find an early understanding on the principles underlying an agreement." The talks this month are being held in a more limited format than earlier rounds, in hopes that a more personal encounter can deliver a breakthrough.

Signalling a willingness not to disrupt the talks, Barnier and Frost coordinated the release of their statements and no meetings with the journalists were planned by either side.

Britain left the EU on January 30 and a post-Brexit transition period during which it still benefits from de facto EU membership comes to an end on December 31.

Without a new agreement, the two sides would see ties reduced to minimum standards set by the World Trade Organization with high tariffs, quotas and serious disruptions to business.

- Big deal vs small - London is pushing hard to agree on the broad outlines of the trade deal this summer to give businesses clarity well before the end of the year.

The EU is less pressed for time and believes that necessary ratification by the European Parliament and other member states would require a deal to be done by late October.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday said the EU must prepare for the possibility that the talks could fail.

Her unusually hard stance came as Germany took over the EU's rotating presidency in which achieving a deal is a priority.

Over the next weeks, Barnier and Frost are hoping to unknot some of the most contentious issues that have not changed since talks began in March.

These include guarantees of fair competition demanded by the EU in fiscal, social or environmental matters to avoid the emergence of a low-regulation economy on Europe's doorstep.

Other sore points are the role for the EU Court of Justice, access to British waters for European fishermen, and the agreement's actual form.

The Europeans want a broad deal covering all areas of the relationship that should be negotiated in parallel, while London says a simple trade agreement will do for now.

Related Topics

World Business Europe Parliament European Union Germany Brussels London David Progress Angela Merkel Brexit January March October December All From Agreement Court Coronavirus

Recent Stories

ADDED begins implementation of mSMEs coalition pro ..

13 minutes ago

Emirates delivers on customer promise, offers trav ..

27 minutes ago

SEWA saves 34 megawatts during ‘Peak Hour’ ini ..

43 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi’s energy sector applies highest standa ..

1 hour ago

After 'hell' in Libyan jails, migrants reunite abo ..

31 seconds ago

Hot, humid weather with chances of DRW forecast fo ..

34 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.