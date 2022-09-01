EU-Ukraine Association Council Meeting to Take Place on September 5 - European Council

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2022) The 8th meeting of the EU-Ukraine Association Council is scheduled to take place in Brussels on September 5, the Council of the European Union said on Thursday.

"The Association Council will discuss the EU-Ukraine bilateral agenda, notably the implementation of the Association Agreement and state of play of EU-Ukraine cooperation," the message read, noting that Kiev's application for the EU membership as well as the EU support for Ukraine amid Russia's military operation will also be on the agenda.

According to the statement, Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal and EU's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell will chair the meeting.

The EU-Ukraine Association Council was established in 2014 after the Association Agreement was signed between Brussels and Kiev to initiate Ukraine's political and economic integration into the bloc. On June 23, 2022, the heads of state and government of EU countries approved granting Ukraine the status of candidates to join the union. The European Council will take further steps after the candidate country fulfills the conditions formulated by the European Commission.