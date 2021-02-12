EU, Ukraine Reaffirm Commitment to Strengthen Bilateral Ties - Borrell

Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, said on Thursday that Brussels and Kiev had reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral ties after holding a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2021) Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, said on Thursday that Brussels and Kiev had reaffirmed their commitment to strengthen bilateral ties after holding a meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

"Today, we have reaffirmed our mutual commitment to strengthening the political association and economic integration," Borrell said at a joint press conference.

The foreign policy chief said that the EU's relationship with Ukraine is one of the most strategically important for the bloc.

"Everybody knows that the partnership with Ukraine is one of the most strategically important that we have around the world, the most strategically important, and it is very significant for us. It reflects the wide range of areas of our cooperation, as well as the frequency of our exchanges," Borrell remarked.