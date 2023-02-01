The prospects for the creation of a so-called "tribunal" in Ukraine and the restoration of this country, including the use of Russia's frozen assets, will be discussed at the EU-Ukraine summit, a high-ranking European source told journalists in Brussels

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) The prospects for the creation of a so-called "tribunal" in Ukraine and the restoration of this country, including the use of Russia's frozen assets, will be discussed at the EU-Ukraine summit, a high-ranking European source told journalists in Brussels.

The EU-Ukraine summit is expected to take place on February 3, most likely in Kiev.

The source added that among the issues for the summit are also the progress of Ukraine as an EU candidate country, EU assistance, and the so-called "peace plan" of Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The source stressed that the EU, for security reasons, would not disclose the details of the summit program and the movement of leaders of European institutions. In addition, the press conference of the leaders of European institutions and Volodymyr Zelenskyy following the summit will not be broadcast live.