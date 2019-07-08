EU, Ukraine to Hold Bilateral Summit in Kiev on Monday

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2019) The 21st EU-Ukraine summit, which will focus on political and economic relations between Kiev and Brussels, will take place in the Ukrainian capital on Monday.

At the summit, the European Union will be represented by European Council President Donald Tusk and European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker, while Ukraine will be represented by its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to the Council of the EU, during the summit, the European Union will reaffirm its support for Ukraine's sovereignty as well as the implementation of the Minsk peace accords that were signed following the outbreak of an armed conflict in eastern Ukraine in 2014.

The sides are also expected to discuss progress in the Ukrainian reform process, especially in the fight against corruption, among other issues.