UrduPoint.com

EU, Ukraine To Recognize, Enforce Each Other's Court Decisions - Council

Muhammad Irfan Published April 24, 2023 | 05:50 PM

EU, Ukraine to Recognize, Enforce Each Other's Court Decisions - Council

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The European Council said on Monday it has agreed to sign a treaty with Ukraine under the Judgments Convention to recognize and enforce the judgments handed down by each other's courts.

"With this decision to recognise and enforce each other's judgments the ties between the EU and Ukraine will only become stronger," Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Stroemmer was quoted in the statement as saying.

The agreement is expected to facilitate the recognition and enforcement of the EU's and Ukrainian judgments in civil and commercial matters, "making it an important instrument to facilitate international trade."

Ukraine ratified the 2019 Hague Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Judgments in Civil or Commercial Matters in 2022. The EU-Ukraine treaty relations will go into effect on September 1 if neither party objects.

Related Topics

Ukraine September 2019 Agreement

Recent Stories

Sharjah Ruler commits AED 100 million to combat to ..

Sharjah Ruler commits AED 100 million to combat tower fires

27 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Mohammed Shahabuddin on h ..

UAE leaders congratulate Mohammed Shahabuddin on his inauguration as President o ..

1 hour ago
 Arabian Travel Market&#039;s 30th edition focuses ..

Arabian Travel Market&#039;s 30th edition focuses on technology with 54.7% more ..

2 hours ago
 Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant’s Unit 2 back onlin ..

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant’s Unit 2 back online to provide continuous clean ..

2 hours ago
 Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi receives French J ..

Judicial Department in Abu Dhabi receives French Judicial School Delegation

3 hours ago
 Over 200 students from 24 countries to participate ..

Over 200 students from 24 countries to participate in NYUAD Hackathon for Social ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.