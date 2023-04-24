MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2023) The European Council said on Monday it has agreed to sign a treaty with Ukraine under the Judgments Convention to recognize and enforce the judgments handed down by each other's courts.

"With this decision to recognise and enforce each other's judgments the ties between the EU and Ukraine will only become stronger," Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Stroemmer was quoted in the statement as saying.

The agreement is expected to facilitate the recognition and enforcement of the EU's and Ukrainian judgments in civil and commercial matters, "making it an important instrument to facilitate international trade."

Ukraine ratified the 2019 Hague Convention on the Recognition and Enforcement of Foreign Judgments in Civil or Commercial Matters in 2022. The EU-Ukraine treaty relations will go into effect on September 1 if neither party objects.