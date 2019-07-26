EU, Ukraine to Sign Common Airspace Agreement Immediately After Brexit - Ambassador

The European Union and Ukraine will sign an agreement to create a common airspace as soon as Brexit takes place, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Hugues Mingarelli said in an interview on Friday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) The European Union and Ukraine will sign an agreement to create a common airspace as soon as Brexit takes place, EU Ambassador to Ukraine Hugues Mingarelli said in an interview on Friday.

Mingarelli told the Evropeiskaya Pravda news portal that the signing of the agreement was halted because of the UK-Spain dispute over the status of Gibraltar. However, when the United Kingdom leaves the bloc, this dispute will no longer prevent the European Union from sealing the airspace deal with Kiev, he added.

Initially scheduled to take place on March 29, Brexit has been postponed until the fall. Newly elected UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has pledged to take his country out of the union by the October 31 deadline, with or without a deal.

Gibraltar, the only UK Overseas Territory that overwhelmingly voted to remain in the bloc in the 2016 Brexit referendum. The tiny peninsula has been a subject of tensions between London and Madrid for more than 300 years. Brexit guidelines stipulate that no EU-UK agreement "may apply to the territory of Gibraltar without agreement between the Kingdom of Spain and the United Kingdom." Madrid hopes to reach an agreement with the United Kingdom on Gibraltar by October, as acting Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said last year.