EU, UN Rights Watchdog Criticize Russia for Jailing Opposition Activist Kara-Murza

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the European Union condemned on Monday the sentencing of Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian opposition activist labeled as a "foreign agent"

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the European Union condemned on Monday the sentencing of Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian opposition activist labeled as a "foreign agent."

Kara-Murza was handed a 25-year prison sentence by a Moscow court for committing treason and spreading disinformation about the Russian military operation in Ukraine during his visits to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, a Norwegian nonprofit and the United States.

The UN rights watchdog called the lengthy sentence "another blow to the rule of law and civic space" in Russia and called for the activist's immediate release.

"No one should be deprived of their liberty for exercising their human rights, and I call on the Russian authorities to release him without delay.

As long as he continues to be detained, he must be treated with humanity and respect for his dignity," the UN agency said.

EU foreign affairs spokesperson Peter Stano said the European Union strongly condemned what it believed to be a "politically motivated" decision.

The European Union stands in solidarity with all those prosecuted for fighting for human rights and speaking the truth, Stano stated. He also demanded that Russia repeal its laws on foreign agents and undesirable organizations, whom the Kremlin accuses of meddling in Russia's internal affairs.