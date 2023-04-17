UrduPoint.com

EU, UN Rights Watchdog Criticize Russia For Jailing Opposition Activist Kara-Murza

Sumaira FH Published April 17, 2023 | 07:48 PM

EU, UN Rights Watchdog Criticize Russia for Jailing Opposition Activist Kara-Murza

The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the European Union condemned on Monday the sentencing of Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian opposition activist labeled as a "foreign agent"

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the European Union condemned on Monday the sentencing of Vladimir Kara-Murza, a Russian opposition activist labeled as a "foreign agent."

Kara-Murza was handed a 25-year prison sentence by a Moscow court for committing treason and spreading disinformation about the Russian military operation in Ukraine during his visits to the NATO Parliamentary Assembly, a Norwegian nonprofit and the United States.

The UN rights watchdog called the lengthy sentence "another blow to the rule of law and civic space" in Russia and called for the activist's immediate release.

"No one should be deprived of their liberty for exercising their human rights, and I call on the Russian authorities to release him without delay.

As long as he continues to be detained, he must be treated with humanity and respect for his dignity," the UN agency said.

EU foreign affairs spokesperson Peter Stano said the European Union strongly condemned what it believed to be a "politically motivated" decision.

The European Union stands in solidarity with all those prosecuted for fighting for human rights and speaking the truth, Stano stated. He also demanded that Russia repeal its laws on foreign agents and undesirable organizations, whom the Kremlin accuses of meddling in Russia's internal affairs.

Related Topics

Assembly NATO United Nations Ukraine Moscow Russia European Union Vladimir Putin United States All Court Opposition

Recent Stories

France's Macron Will Attend Coronation of UK King ..

France's Macron Will Attend Coronation of UK King Charles III in May - Reports

2 minutes ago
 McCarthy Says 'No-Strings-Attached' Debt Limit Rai ..

McCarthy Says 'No-Strings-Attached' Debt Limit Raise Will Not Pass, Republicans ..

2 minutes ago
 Vietnam Hopes to Boost Trade With Russia - Embassy

Vietnam Hopes to Boost Trade With Russia - Embassy

4 minutes ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi hails ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi hails Pb govt for successful free f ..

4 minutes ago
 Profiteers fined for overpricing in Hyderabad

Profiteers fined for overpricing in Hyderabad

5 minutes ago
 ADX lists MBME Group on Growth Market

ADX lists MBME Group on Growth Market

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.