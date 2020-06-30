EU, UN to Co-Chair Fourth Syria Donor Conference on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The European Union and the United Nations on Tuesday will co-chair the "Supporting the future of Syria and the region" Brussels IV Conference, which will be held in a video format and envisions donor pledging announcements.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell announced in March that the Syria donor conference would be held in late June in Belgium's Brussels, but the format of the event has been changed to a video conference amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The conference envisages three plenary sessions and donor pledge announcements. At the same time, the Syrian government is not participating in the event.

In 2019, the third Brussels Conference raised $9.3 billion in pledges and two-thirds of the sum came from the EU and its member states. The first Syria donor conference was held in 2017.