EU Unable to Abandon Russian Gas Imports Right Now - German Finance Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) The EU member states can not abandon imports of the Russian gas at the moment, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner said on Monday.

Linder said that Germany will support new restrictive measures against Russia.

"However, at the moment it is impossible to stop gas supplies," the minister told reporters.