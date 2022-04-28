UrduPoint.com

EU Unaware If Energy Companies Violate Anti-Russia Sanctions - Energy Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@iemziishan) Published April 28, 2022 | 04:54 PM

The European Union is not aware of any violations of anti-Russia sanctions made by European energy companies, the European Commission spokesman for energy, Tim McPhie, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2022) The European Union is not aware of any violations of anti-Russia sanctions made by European energy companies, the European Commission spokesman for energy, Tim McPhie, said on Thursday.

"In terms of information about possible breaches.

no we don't have any information at the moment about companies having breached the sanctions. As we said a moment ago, we are in close contact with all member states and companies in order to help them deal with this situation," McPhie told a briefing, adding that the European Commission has legal tools against member states that do not implement sanctions against Moscow.

