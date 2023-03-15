UrduPoint.com

EU Unaware Of Any Israeli Entry Ban Against Borrell - Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2023 | 06:59 PM

EU Unaware of Any Israeli Entry Ban Against Borrell - Spokesman

The European Union has no information suggesting the Israeli authorities could have banned EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell from entering the country after the latter's critical remarks related to Israel, EU spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The European Union has no information suggesting the Israeli authorities could have banned EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell from entering the country after the latter's critical remarks related to Israel, EU spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the Israeli Foreign Ministry allegedly banned Borrell from visiting the country due to his recent critical comments related to "the deterioration of democracy" in Israel.

"We are not aware about any ban or about any decision by the Israeli official authorities not allowing HRVP (High Representative Vice President Borrell) to visit Israel," Stano told a briefing.

In October 2022, then-Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid chaired the EU-Israel Association Council, a political and strategic dialogue between the Middle Eastern country and the bloc which had not met in over a decade. The EU-Israel Council is the highest bilateral forum to promote relations in science, economy, energy and environment.

In 2013, Israel called off the gathering over the EU's directive stipulating that all agreements between the two parties must explicitly exclude the areas Israel controls in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The move prompted widespread criticism in Israel and the platform was suspended.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Israel Democracy European Union Visit Bank Jerusalem October Media All From

Recent Stories

HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans decide to bat first agai ..

HBL PSL 8: Multan Sultans decide to bat first against Lahore Qalandars

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan, US vow to advance transition to renewabl ..

Pakistan, US vow to advance transition to renewable energy

27 minutes ago
 SME sector has $40 bln exports potential: Minister ..

SME sector has $40 bln exports potential: Minister for Planning, Development and ..

41 seconds ago
 KFUEIT, GIKI sign MoU for joint academic, research ..

KFUEIT, GIKI sign MoU for joint academic, research activities

43 seconds ago
 PDMA put civic agencies on alert after rain foreca ..

PDMA put civic agencies on alert after rain forecast

7 minutes ago
 328,672 children get polio vaccine in three days

328,672 children get polio vaccine in three days

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.