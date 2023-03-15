EU Unaware of Any Israeli Entry Ban Against Borrell - Spokesman

The European Union has no information suggesting the Israeli authorities could have banned EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell from entering the country after the latter's critical remarks related to Israel, EU spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The European Union has no information suggesting the Israeli authorities could have banned EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell from entering the country after the latter's critical remarks related to Israel, EU spokesman for foreign affairs and security policy Peter Stano said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, media reported that the Israeli Foreign Ministry allegedly banned Borrell from visiting the country due to his recent critical comments related to "the deterioration of democracy" in Israel.

"We are not aware about any ban or about any decision by the Israeli official authorities not allowing HRVP (High Representative Vice President Borrell) to visit Israel," Stano told a briefing.

In October 2022, then-Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid chaired the EU-Israel Association Council, a political and strategic dialogue between the Middle Eastern country and the bloc which had not met in over a decade. The EU-Israel Council is the highest bilateral forum to promote relations in science, economy, energy and environment.

In 2013, Israel called off the gathering over the EU's directive stipulating that all agreements between the two parties must explicitly exclude the areas Israel controls in the West Bank and East Jerusalem. The move prompted widespread criticism in Israel and the platform was suspended.