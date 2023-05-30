EU Unaware of Details of Drone Attack on Moscow - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) The European Union is unaware of details of drone attacks on Moscow on Tuesday, and calls on Russia to not use this as a pretext to escalate the conflict, spokesman for EU foreign affairs Peter Stano said.

"We took note of the reports claiming allegedly that there were some drones flying over the region of Moscow. This is not really for us to comment, we don't know anything about the origins about the details of it. The only thing that I can recall and repeat is the strong call by the European Union on Russia not to use such incidents as a pretext for further escalation," Stano told a press conference.