EU Under Pressure To Defuse Farmers' Anger

Sumaira FH Published January 23, 2024 | 09:00 AM

EU under pressure to defuse farmers' anger

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) EU agriculture ministers will discuss on Tuesday how to resolve European farmers' growing discontent as Brussels scrambles to address the issue ahead of elections this year.

Europe's farmers are in revolt. The fury has led to road blockages and tractor parades in the past few weeks, with farmers taking their protests to the street in France, Germany, Poland and Romania, after the Netherlands earlier.

From rising fuel costs to anger over green regulations to what farmers' say is unfair competition from Ukrainian imports, the list of grievances is long.

The agriculture question matters a lot, with surveys showing a surge of the far-right and nationalists -- who take up the issue fervently -- in the June elections.

Keenly aware of this, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in September promised a "strategic dialogue" with farmers, stressing that "agriculture and nature conservation can go hand in hand".

The initiative formally begins on Thursday.

Powerful agri-group Copa-Cogeca said it was a "welcome initiative, albeit one which has been slow to materialise", adding that "the scope of the discussions remains particularly vague".

Thursday's meeting will aim to address concerns that the green transition will wreak further havoc for farmers.

"The strategic dialogue will address... questions around how can we guarantee a fair standard of living for farmers and rural communities, supporting agriculture within the boundaries of the planet," commission spokesperson Olof Gill said.

Agricultural groups, members of the agri-food sector, non-governmental organizations and experts are also expected to take part.

More Stories From World