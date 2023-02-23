UrduPoint.com

EU Under Severe Pressure Dealing With Over 5Mln Refugees - Asylum Agency

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 12:10 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) About four million Ukrainians have received temporary protection in EU countries in 2022, and another one million third-country nationals applied for refugee status in the bloc, putting significant pressure on national migration services, the EU Agency for Asylum (EUAA) reported Wednesday.

"In 2022, EU+ countries received some 966 000 applications for international protection, up more than 50 % from 2021... It comes in addition to around 4 million people fleeing Ukraine who benefit from temporary protection. In activating the Temporary Protection Directive, the decision to offer a dedicated channel that does not require an individual examination of protection needs prevented the collapse of Europe's asylum systems. However, the combined five million persons seeking protection in Europe have placed its national reception systems under considerable pressure," the report read.

Apart from Ukraine, the highest number of individual requests for refugee status were made by Syrians, totaling 132,000 people, and Afghans, 129,000, as well as residents of Turkey and Venezuela, according to the report.

Among the factors prompting people to seek asylum in the EU the agency cited the lifting of COVID-19-related restrictions, ongoing conflicts and their aftermath, as well as food insecurity.

In early March 2022, the Council of the EU introduced an emergency mechanism, Temporary Protection Directive, due to the mass influx of people fleeing Ukraine due to hostilities. The aim was to ease pressure on national asylum systems and allow displaced persons to enjoy harmonized rights across the union, including access to the labor market and education, medical assistance and others.

