EU Understands Decisions of Members to Ban Ukrainian Grain Imports - Budapest

BUDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2023) The European Union understands why some member states have unilaterally imposed bans on imports of grain from Ukraine and wants to legalize these decisions, Hungarian Agriculture Minister Istvan Nagy said on Tuesday.

"The European Union has accepted measures from four out of five member countries which unilaterally banned the import of Ukrainian agricultural products as decided by national states. At the same time, there is no such law at the level of the European Union. The European Union acknowledged that the situation is very serious and understands the unilateral decision of the member states. At the same time, it would like to legalize this decision and is looking for solutions," the minister said in a video address posted on his social media.