EU Unemployment Rate Dropped Last Month to Lowest-Ever 6.2% Over Past 20 Years - Eurostat

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2020) The European Union's unemployment rate fell to 6.2 percent in December 2019, becoming the lowest since the EU's statistical office began providing such data 20 years ago, Eurostat revealed on Thursday in a press release.

"The EU28 unemployment rate was 6.2% in December 2019, down from 6.3% in November 2019 and from 6.6% in December 2018. This is the lowest rate recorded in the EU28 since the start of the EU monthly unemployment series in January 2000," the press release said.

According to the EU statistical office, the lowest unemployment rate was registered in the Czech Republic at two percent, while Greece registered the highest among all EU member states 16.

6 percent.

Greece was closely followed by Spain at 13.7 percent, while Germany, the Netherlands and Poland each had an unemployment rate of less than 3.4 percent.

Moreover, the study showed that the euro area, which consists of 19 EU member states using the euro as their Currency, had the lowest unemployment rate since May 2008 7.4 percent.

Despite the relatively positive figures as a whole, the data revealed that youth unemployment remained an issue in the block. Greece's youth unemployment rate was 35.6 percent, Spain's was 30 percent and Italy's was 28.9 percent.