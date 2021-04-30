UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Unemployment Up 7.3% Y-o-y In March

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 30th April 2021 | 04:52 PM

EU unemployment up 7.3% y-o-y in March

The EU's unemployment rate rose to 7.3% year-on-year in March, up from 6.4%, the bloc's statistical office said on Friday

ANKARA (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2021 ) The EU's unemployment rate rose to 7.3% year-on-year in March, up from 6.4%, the bloc's statistical office said on Friday.

The eurozone unemployment rate was also up from 7.1% to 8.1% in the third month of 2021 on a yearly basis, Eurostat said in a press release.

The eurozone/euro area or EA19 represents member states that use the single Currencyeuro � while the EU27 includes all member countries of the bloc.

Eurostat said over 15.5 million men and women in the EU27, including 13.1 million in the euro area, were unemployed as of March.

The number of unemployed people, however, was down by 237,000 on a monthly basis and rose by around two million on a yearly basis in March across the bloc.

"The COVID-19 outbreak and the measures applied to combat it have triggered a sharp increase in the number of claims for unemployment benefits across the EU," said the office.

Meanwhile, there were some 2.95 million people younger than 25 unemployed in the EU in March, marking a 17.1% youth unemployment rate.

The unemployment rate in the EU for women was 7.7% in the month, while it was 7.0% for men.

In March, the highest unemployment rates were posted by Spain (15.3%), Italy (10.1%), and Lithuania (8.9%), and the lowest by Poland (3.1%) and the Czech Republic (3.2%).

Related Topics

Spain Italy Poland Czech Republic Lithuania Euro March Women All From Million

Recent Stories

Ankara Urges Israel Against Obstructing Palestinia ..

2 minutes ago

Chinese President Xi Offers India Support in Fight ..

2 minutes ago

First-ever shipment from Pakistan under TIR leaves ..

2 minutes ago

Navalny network added to Russian extremist list

29 minutes ago

16 shops sealed over violation of SOPs in Sukkur

29 minutes ago

Wizz Air CEO calls on Aviation minister Ghulam Sar ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.