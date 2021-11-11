EU Unlikely to Sanction Aeroflot Over Migrants Row, Will Target Charter Flights - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2021) The European Union is unlikely to sanction Russian flag carrier Aeroflot in connection with migrants crisis on the Belarusian-Polish border, rather targeting charter carriers, a source in the European Commission told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the commission said the EU would look into the option of sanctioning airlines engaged in transferring immigrants to Belarus as part of the fifth sanctions package against Belarus. On Wednesday, the commission's president, Ursula von der Leyen, said the European Union was planning to impose new sanctions on Belarus and the corresponding announcement would come early next week.

"Most likely, the EU will not sanction airlines like Turkish Airlines or Aeroflot, but rather companies/airlines/operators which book and operate charter flights from those regions that the immigrants come from," the source said.

.

The new sanctions list will include around 45 Belarusian individuals and officials, they will face assets freeze and travel ban in the bloc, he said.

"Those individuals will be Belorussian officials but also people who are responsible for moving immigrants in Belarus," the source specified.

There also might be targeted sanctions for the some financial institutions and banks in Belarus, he added.

Aeroflot earlier denied information about its participation or assistance in organizing mass transportation of migrants to Belarus. The airline said it did not operate regular and charter flights to the cities of Iraq and Syria, as well as flights on the Istanbul ” Minsk route.