EU Unlikely to Survive After More Members Exit - US Investor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2023) No political unions like the European Union have ever survived in history, and the EU is already experiencing issues, renowned US investor Jim Rogers told Sputnik.

"No political union like that has ever survived in history. And that political union is already having problems," Rogers said. "The British have left. Their politicians are starting to say we should leave. So if the world has serious economic problems, it will put more pressure on the European Union and you will have other people leave. But again, just open the history books, this is what always happens."

Rogers said it is interesting how many EU countries have not supported US policy in Ukraine. Overall, he added, many are thinking they should have their own way of doing things.

"Many Europeans in the past - not just since the war but in the past few years - have started saying, 'We should be more independent of the US,'" Rogers said. "And the Japanese and some countries are starting to say we should be more independent of the US, partly because the US got this huge debt and everybody knows that and knows that leads to problems."

Europe is now suffering more than most people from the Ukraine conflict, he added, because their energy and food gets cut off.

"They're not turning against the US, but they're starting to question their view of the world," Rogers said.

Rogers also noted how dramatically things change in history. In the beginning of the 20th century, the German royal family and the English royal family were close friends, he pointed out.

"They took vacations together, they were great allies, they married each other. And a few years later they had this horrible, crazy war," he said.

Rogers also said that the current economic situation can become catastrophic for Europe.

Rogers said the assistance to Ukraine is obviously one of the reasons for the economic problems in the EU, but it does not matter because politicians will blame it on everybody else - including foreigners.

Rogers co-founded the world-renowned Quantum Fund and is currently the chairman of Rogers Holdings and Beeland Interests. Time Magazine in 1994 dubbed Rogers the "Indiana Jones of finance" given the high profits he made investing in emerging foreign stocks that Wall Street neglected during the 1970s.