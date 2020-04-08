EU Unveils $3.5Bln Aid Package for Africa to Tackle COVID-19 Crisis

The European Union will provide 3.25 billion euros ($3.5 billion) worth of aid package to Africa to help it tackle the coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission said on Wednesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2020) The European Union will provide 3.25 billion Euros ($3.5 billion) worth of aid package to Africa to help it tackle the coronavirus pandemic, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

According to the commission, in total, the bloc is securing 15.6 billion euros to help its partners worldwide.

"From the overall package of 15.6 billion, 3.25 billion are channelled to Africa, including 1.19 billion for the Northern African neighbourhood countries," the statement added.

The commission noted that the aid package is a part of the funding already allocated to the EU's international partners.

The allocated funding, thus, will be simply redirected to support research, health and water systems in these countries and address the socioeconomic effects of the COVID-19 crisis.

Since the start of the outbreak, 52 African countries have registered a total of 10,252 cases, including 492 deaths and 989 recoveries, the African Union said on Tuesday. The World Health Organization has earlier expressed concern about Africa, urging the authorities to more aggressively contain the disease, and test and trace contacts.