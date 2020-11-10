EU Unveils Anti-Trust Charges Against Amazon Over Use of Merchant Data

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) The European Union has filed anti-trust charges against Amazon over use of merchant data to the benefit of own retail business, the commission said on Tuesday.

"The European Commission has informed Amazon of its preliminary view that it has breached EU antitrust rules by distorting competition in online retail markets.

The Commission takes issue with Amazon systematically relying on non-public business data of independent sellers who sell on its marketplace, to the benefit of Amazon's own retail business, which directly competes with those third party sellers," the statement read.

In addition, the bloc has launched a second antitrust probe into the US e-commerce company's practices that "might artificially favor" its own retail offers and offers of marketplace sellers that use its logistics and delivery services.