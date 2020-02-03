EU Unveils Draft Guidelines for Talks on Future Partnership With UK

The European Commission published on Monday draft guidelines for negotiating a new, comprehensive partnership with the United Kingdom

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) The European Commission published on Monday draft guidelines for negotiating a new, comprehensive partnership with the United Kingdom.

The 33-page document includes proposals on general, economic and security arrangements. It needs the approval of the Council of the European Union for the talks to begin.

"The ambitious and comprehensive new partnership envisaged in this recommendation reflects the conclusions and guidelines of the European Council and builds on the Political Declaration," it reads.

The political declaration on the future EU-UK ties was passed by both sides in January alongside the withdrawal bill, which outlined the terms of the UK's exit from the European Union.

The UK left on February 1.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said time was short to agree their new relationship and promised to negotiate in a "fair and transparent" manner.

The two have until December 31 to hammer out a new deal on trade, law enforcement cooperation, foreign policy, security and defense, among other issues.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said his team would seek to defend and advance the interests of the 27-nation union, while aiming for solutions that respected the UK's choices.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier in the day that there was no need for a free trade deal that would make the UK follow EU rules on competition, subsidies, social protection, environment or "anything similar."