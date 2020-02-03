UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Unveils Draft Guidelines For Talks On Future Partnership With UK

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 07:56 PM

EU Unveils Draft Guidelines for Talks on Future Partnership With UK

The European Commission published on Monday draft guidelines for negotiating a new, comprehensive partnership with the United Kingdom

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) The European Commission published on Monday draft guidelines for negotiating a new, comprehensive partnership with the United Kingdom.

The 33-page document includes proposals on general, economic and security arrangements. It needs the approval of the Council of the European Union for the talks to begin.

"The ambitious and comprehensive new partnership envisaged in this recommendation reflects the conclusions and guidelines of the European Council and builds on the Political Declaration," it reads.

The political declaration on the future EU-UK ties was passed by both sides in January alongside the withdrawal bill, which outlined the terms of the UK's exit from the European Union.

The UK left on February 1.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said time was short to agree their new relationship and promised to negotiate in a "fair and transparent" manner.

The two have until December 31 to hammer out a new deal on trade, law enforcement cooperation, foreign policy, security and defense, among other issues.

EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier said his team would seek to defend and advance the interests of the 27-nation union, while aiming for solutions that respected the UK's choices.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier in the day that there was no need for a free trade deal that would make the UK follow EU rules on competition, subsidies, social protection, environment or "anything similar."

Related Topics

Prime Minister European Union United Kingdom January February December From

Recent Stories

UAE suspends all China flights, except Beijing

46 minutes ago

UAE suspends all China flights, except Beijing

46 minutes ago

Punjab Chief Minister grieved at loss of lives in ..

36 seconds ago

Punjab Govt. focusing on highlighting core issue o ..

38 seconds ago

Man killed in wall collapse in Faisalabad

39 seconds ago

Radio Pakistan National Songs to infuse new life t ..

41 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.