EU Unveils New Agenda To Boost Efforts Against Terrorism - European Commission

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

EU Unveils New Agenda to Boost Efforts Against Terrorism - European Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2020) The European Union on Wednesday presented the bloc's new counter-terrorism agenda that will enhance the EU's efforts against terrorism and extremism, the European Commission said.

The new agenda will focus on areas such as threat prevention, addressing radicalization, reducing vulnerabilities, increasing operational support across the EU and proposing a stronger mandate for the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol).

"With today's Counter-Terrorism Agenda, we are boosting experts' ability to anticipate new threats, we are helping local communities to prevent radicalisation, we are giving cities the means to protect open public spaces through good design and we are ensuring that we can respond quickly and more efficiently to attacks and attempted attacks.

We are also proposing to give Europol the modern means to support EU countries in their investigations," Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said in a statement.

In recent months, Europe has faced a spike in terror attacks motivated by religious extremism, including the killing of a French school teacher, Samuel Paty, as well as a stabbing attack in a church in Nice and a shooting in Vienna. Such events have moved the issues of security and countering terrorism and extremism to the top of the EU security agenda.

