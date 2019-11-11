The European Union said on Monday that it had endorsed a mechanism to sanction individuals and entities involved in Turkey's hydrocarbon drilling off Cyprus' coast

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) The European Union said on Monday that it had endorsed a mechanism to sanction individuals and entities involved in Turkey 's hydrocarbon drilling off Cyprus ' coast.

"Today, the Council adopted a framework for restrictive measures in response to Turkey's unauthorised drilling activities in the Eastern Mediterranean. The framework will make it possible to sanction individuals or entities responsible for or involved in unauthorised drilling activities of hydrocarbons in the Eastern Mediterranean," the Council of the EU said in a statement.

The sanctions will include a travel ban and an asset freeze for such individuals and entities.

EU nationals and companies will also be banned from making funds to those sanctioned people and entities, according to the statement.

Since hydrocarbon fields were discovered in the eastern Mediterranean, including in the exclusive economic zone of Cyprus, their development plans have led to tensions in the region. Ankara believes that Turkish Cypriots have the right to these natural resources and have sent drilling rigs and naval ships to the region.

In October, EU nations reiterated their full support for Cyprus, tasking the European Commission with submitting proposals for restrictive measures against Turkey.