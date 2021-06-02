UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Unveils Strategy To Reform Free-travel Schengen Area

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 06:54 PM

EU unveils strategy to reform free-travel Schengen area

The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a new plan to make the Schengen area, the largest free travel area in the world, a stronger and more resilient zone

BRUSSELS, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) -The European Commission on Wednesday unveiled a new plan to make the Schengen area, the largest free travel area in the world, a stronger and more resilient zone.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement that the new plan for the Schengen area will ensure that the European Union (EU) truly upholds the freedom to move, live and work in the different member states.

"Today, we are presenting a way forward that makes sure that Schengen can bear the test of time, one that will ensure the free flow of people, goods and services whatever the circumstances to rebuild our economies and for us to emerge stronger together," she said.

Giving details of the strategy at a press conference, European Commission Vice-President for Promoting our European Way of Life Margaritis Schinas explained that plan aims to ensure effective management of the EU's external borders, reinforce the Schengen area internally as well as improve preparedness and governance.

He said the Commission is proposing to revise the Schengen evaluation and monitoring mechanism. Changes include accelerating the evaluation process as well as a fast-track procedure in case of significant deficiencies that could put Schengen as a whole at risk.

Related Topics

World European Union

Recent Stories

UK COVID-related deaths at lowest since September: ..

2 minutes ago

CM aide inaugurates sewerage project at Swabi

2 minutes ago

Nine shot injured over minor conflict in Clifton

2 minutes ago

Food deptt achieves 86.5 pc wheat procurement targ ..

2 minutes ago

Jameela Al Qasimi calls to support orphan project ..

41 minutes ago

Etihad Airways resumes flights to Rabat and Phuket

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.