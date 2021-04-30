EU Upset Over Palestinian Election Delay

The European Union on Friday called the delay in Palestinian elections "deeply disappointing" and urged the Palestinian authority to set a new date as soon as possible

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The European Union on Friday called the delay in Palestinian elections "deeply disappointing" and urged the Palestinian authority to set a new date as soon as possible.

Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas said earlier in the day that the elections, including the May 22 legislative vote, would be postponed until Israel guaranteed that it could take place in East Jerusalem.

"We strongly encourage all Palestinian actors to resume efforts to build on the successful talks between the factions over recent months. A new date for elections should be set without delay," the EU said.

The statement, attributed to top EU diplomat Josep Borrell, called on Israel to facilitate the holding of elections across all of the Palestinian territory, including in the disputed holy city. Borrell said it was ready to send observers to the polls.