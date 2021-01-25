EU Urgently Needs to Reduce Travel-Related Spread of COVID-19 - Commissioner

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th January, 2021) European Union member states should work urgently to reduce the spread of COVID-19 as a result of cross-border travel, Didier Reynders, the European commissioner for justice, said on Monday.

"There is currently a very high number of new infections across many member states and there is an urgent need to reduce the risk of travel-related infections to lessen the burden on overstretched health care systems," Reynders told a European Commission press briefing.

Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, announced late last week that the bloc was planning to introduce a new "dark red" label for COVID-19 hotspots across the bloc. Individuals traveling from these areas may be required to complete a coronavirus disease test before departure and undergo a period of self-isolation upon arrival, von der Leyen said.

The European commissioner for justice said that the bloc was also looking for member states to apply consistent measures aimed at slowing the spread of the disease.

"First, the commission proposes that all non-essential travel to and from high-risk areas is strongly discouraged. In this context, we also invite member states to ensure consistency between the measures they take regarding cross-border travel and travel within their territory," Reynders said.

According to data published by the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, more than 2.1 million cases of COVID-19 were registered in countries of the European Union and the European Economic Area from January 4-17.