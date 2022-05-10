UrduPoint.com

EU Urges All Parties In Sri Lanka To 'refrain From Violence'

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2022 | 10:48 PM

EU urges all parties in Sri Lanka to 'refrain from violence'

The European Union on Tuesday condemned the "vicious attack" on civilians in Sri Lanka that sparked deadly rioting on the island and called on all sides to avoid further violence

"The European Union (EU) and its 27 Member States are monitoring closely developments in Sri Lanka. The EU condemns the recent vicious attack against peaceful protestors in Colombo, which triggered further violence after a month of peaceful demonstrations," the bloc said in a statement.

"The EU deplores the loss of life, including of a Member of Parliament, and the high number of injured people".

The European bloc called on the Sri Lankan authorities "to initiate an investigation into the events and to hold accountable those instigating or perpetrating violence.

The EU urges all parties to refrain from violence and to show restraint." Sri Lankan authorities issued shoot-on-sight orders on Tuesday to quell further unrest a day after the island was rocked by deadly violence and rioting.

On Monday, government supporters attacked with sticks and clubs demonstrators in Colombo protesting peacefully for weeks over an economic crisis and demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.

Mobs then retaliated across the country late into the night, torching dozens of homes of ruling-party politicians and trying to storm the prime minister's official residencein the capital.

