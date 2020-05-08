EU urges ban on travel into bloc be kept until June 15

The European Commission on Friday urged EU member states to extend the temporary ban on non-essential travel into union by one month until 15 June, a statement said

Despite an initial easing of measures to combat the new coronavirus pandemic within the bloc, "the situation remains fragile both in Europe and in the world," the statement said.