EU Urges Belarus To Stop Quelling Protests, Plans To Announce Joint Response - Borrell

Sumaira FH 58 minutes ago Tue 11th August 2020 | 05:16 PM

EU Urges Belarus to Stop Quelling Protests, Plans to Announce Joint Response - Borrell

The European Union urges Minsk to refrain from "arrests of peaceful protesters" and plans to issue an EU response, Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th August, 2020) The European Union urges Minsk to refrain from "arrests of peaceful protesters" and plans to issue an EU response, Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell said Tuesday.

"Violent repression and arrests of peaceful protesters in #Belarus have to stop.

Belarusian people have right to democracy and free and fair elections. Following closely the developments and working on EU response and EU 27 declaration with Foreign Affairs Council Ministers," Borrelll said on Twitter.

