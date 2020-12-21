UrduPoint.com
EU Urges Bosnian Authorities To Take Action To Address Alarming Migrant Situation

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 08:40 PM

EU Urges Bosnian Authorities to Take Action to Address Alarming Migrant Situation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson and Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi on Monday called on the authorities in Bosnia and Herzegovina to set aside their political differences and take urgent measures to address the alarming migration situation in the country.

According to the bloc, over 3,300 refugees and migrants in Bosnia will be left without access to basic shelter and services with the closure of a reception center in Lipa, which was a temporary measure to cope with the COVID-19 situation during the summer, and no alternative solution provided by the authorities.

"We urge the authorities, once again, to rise above political considerations and reopen the centre in Bira and open the facility in Ciljuge near Tuzla. Competent authorities need to cooperate and act with the utmost urgency to address the needs of all refugees and migrants without shelter and save lives.

Interests of local population also must be taken into account and we will work with relevant authorities in this sense," the officials said in a joint statement said.

Though the Western Balkan migrant route leading from Greece through Macedonia and Serbia to Croatia was closed in 2016, migrants continue to cross into EU countries through a new Balkan route, increasing pressure on the reception capacities of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Albania and Montenegro.

As part of measures to support these countries, the EU has just allocated additional funds to Bosnia to help the country cope with the challenging situation. The bloc also assists the country in overall migration management, including asylum and strengthening border control.

