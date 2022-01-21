EU Urges Bulgaria, North Macedonia to Maintain Positive Bilateral Agenda

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday called on the Bulgarian and North Macedonian prime ministers, Kiril Petkov and Dimitar Kovacevski, to maintain positive trends in relations between their countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2022) EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Thursday called on the Bulgarian and North Macedonian prime ministers, Kiril Petkov and Dimitar Kovacevski, to maintain positive trends in relations between their countries.

"Excellent phone calls with Bulgarian PM Petkov and North Macedonian PM Kovachevski, whom I congratulated on his appointment. Good bilateral relations are crucial. I encouraged both PMs to keep up the positive momentum, towards holding the first intergovernmental conference with North Macedonia," von der Leyen tweeted.

North Macedonian Parliament elected Kovacevski as a new prime minister on Monday. He and Petkov discussed bilateral relations earlier on Friday in the North Macedonian capital of Skopje.