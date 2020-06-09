EU Urges Burundian Leadership to Respect Opposition Rights Amid Reports of Rigged Election

The European Union has taken note of the final results of the recent Burundi elections and called on the country's leadership to respect the rights of the opposition amid speculations that the ballot, which transferred power from a long-time leader to his designated successor, was marked by numerous irregularities, including proxy voting and the intimidation of voters

Presidential and parliamentary elections took place in Burundi on May 20. Evariste Ndayishimiye, former secretary general of the ruling CNDD-FDD party, was elected president with 68.7 percent of the vote, while CNDD-FDD secured 72 of the 100 seats in the National Assembly. The campaign was marked by numerous allegations of irregularities, in particular, the arrests and torture of opposition leaders.

"The European Union (EU) takes note of the announcement of the final results of the presidential and legislative elections for which the Burundians mobilized in number," the statement of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell read.

The statement went on to call for preserving a peaceful climate and associating with the African Union, the United Nations and representatives of civil society in dealing with the ballot.

"In this regard, it [the EU] welcomes the statements of political leaders and encourages them to promote the unity of Burundians and to act accordingly, including by promoting inclusiveness and respecting the fundamental rights of civil society, the media and the opposition," read in a statement.

The EU also said that "the peaceful transfer of power" to Evariste Ndayishimiye is a possibility to "open a new page in Burundi's history." The outgoing president, Pierre Nkurunziza, who had been a leader of a rebel group that he turned into the ruling party, has served three presidential terms over 15 years. His rule was marked by numerous allegations of human rights violations.

The competitive race for the Burundian presidency featured seven candidates, but the top two were Evariste Ndayishimiye, supported by the former president, and Agathon Rwasa, an ex-rebel leader and opposition figure, who gained 24.18 percent of the vote.

Before the official election results validated Ndayishimiye's victory on June 4, the Burundi court had refused the opposition's bid to annul the results amid claims of campaign violations.