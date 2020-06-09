UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Urges Burundian Leadership To Respect Opposition Rights Amid Reports Of Rigged Election

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 08:10 PM

EU Urges Burundian Leadership to Respect Opposition Rights Amid Reports of Rigged Election

The European Union has taken note of the final results of the recent Burundi elections and called on the country's leadership to respect the rights of the opposition amid speculations that the ballot, which transferred power from a long-time leader to his designated successor, was marked by numerous irregularities, including proxy voting and the intimidation of voters

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) The European Union has taken note of the final results of the recent Burundi elections and called on the country's leadership to respect the rights of the opposition amid speculations that the ballot, which transferred power from a long-time leader to his designated successor, was marked by numerous irregularities, including proxy voting and the intimidation of voters.

Presidential and parliamentary elections took place in Burundi on May 20. Evariste Ndayishimiye, former secretary general of the ruling CNDD-FDD party, was elected president with 68.7 percent of the vote, while CNDD-FDD secured 72 of the 100 seats in the National Assembly. The campaign was marked by numerous allegations of irregularities, in particular, the arrests and torture of opposition leaders.

"The European Union (EU) takes note of the announcement of the final results of the presidential and legislative elections for which the Burundians mobilized in number," the statement of EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell read.

The statement went on to call for preserving a peaceful climate and associating with the African Union, the United Nations and representatives of civil society in dealing with the ballot.

"In this regard, it [the EU] welcomes the statements of political leaders and encourages them to promote the unity of Burundians and to act accordingly, including by promoting inclusiveness and respecting the fundamental rights of civil society, the media and the opposition," read in a statement.

The EU also said that "the peaceful transfer of power" to Evariste Ndayishimiye is a possibility to "open a new page in Burundi's history." The outgoing president, Pierre Nkurunziza, who had been a leader of a rebel group that he turned into the ruling party, has served three presidential terms over 15 years. His rule was marked by numerous allegations of human rights violations.

The competitive race for the Burundian presidency featured seven candidates, but the top two were Evariste Ndayishimiye, supported by the former president, and Agathon Rwasa, an ex-rebel leader and opposition figure, who gained 24.18 percent of the vote.

Before the official election results validated Ndayishimiye's victory on June 4, the Burundi court had refused the opposition's bid to annul the results amid claims of campaign violations.

Related Topics

Election National Assembly United Nations Vote Civil Society European Union Pierre Burundi May June Media From Top Race Unity Foods Limited Court Opposition

Recent Stories

Darren Sammy is angry for experiencing racism in I ..

15 minutes ago

Steel Cutting Ceremony Of Milgem Class Corvette He ..

1 hour ago

Cabinet approves the reformation ofthe Board of Di ..

1 hour ago

India targeting Kashmiris to overcome shame receiv ..

1 hour ago

Over a decade of stable outlook: Ras Al Khaimah ma ..

2 hours ago

Teachers Association Pakistan demands 50% increase ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.