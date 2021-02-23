EU Urges China to Let Independent Rights Observers Access Xinjiang - Foreign Policy Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The European Union is calling on China to let independent rights observers into the Xinjiang province to probe allege abuses, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said at a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

"I also want to reiterate the European Union's call on China to comply with its obligation on the national and international law to respect and protect human rights including the rights of persons belonging to minorities in Xinjiang, in Tibet and in Inner Mongolia," Borrel said. "Once again, we urge China to allow meaningful access to Xinjiang for independent observers including High Commissioner Bachelet."