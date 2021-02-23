UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Urges China To Let Independent Rights Observers Access Xinjiang - Foreign Policy Chief

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Tue 23rd February 2021 | 07:10 PM

EU Urges China to Let Independent Rights Observers Access Xinjiang - Foreign Policy Chief

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2021) The European Union is calling on China to let independent rights observers into the Xinjiang province to probe allege abuses, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said at a UN Security Council meeting on Tuesday.

"I also want to reiterate the European Union's call on China to comply with its obligation on the national and international law to respect and protect human rights including the rights of persons belonging to minorities in Xinjiang, in Tibet and in Inner Mongolia," Borrel said. "Once again, we urge China to allow meaningful access to Xinjiang for independent observers including High Commissioner Bachelet."

Related Topics

United Nations China European Union Mongolia

Recent Stories

Ubaid Shahid, Ibtisam Rehman help Central Punjab r ..

30 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Meets Foreign Minister of Re ..

32 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Operational Commands Seminar Held At ..

35 minutes ago

&#039;IDEX is a good chance to have new contracts, ..

38 minutes ago

110,471 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in ..

53 minutes ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Nation ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.