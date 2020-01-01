UrduPoint.com
EU Urges China To Release Protestant Pastor Wang Yi

Wed 01st January 2020 | 09:04 PM

The European Union calls on China to release protestant pastor Wang Yi, sentenced to nine years in prison by Beijing, Peter Stano, the lead spokesman of the European Commission for the external affairs, said on Wednesday

On Monday, the pastor, arrested by the Chinese authorities a year ago, was sentenced to nine years for alleged illegal business operations and anti-government activity.

"The EU is concerned about restrictions on freedom of religion & belief in China and calls for immediate release of Pastor Wang Yi who was tried in secret & sentenced to 9 years in prison in connection to his peaceful advocacy for #FreedomOfReligion," Stano tweeted.

China has a reputation for being suspicious of foreign religious movements operating on its soil. According to Chinese law, a church must be registered and overseen by the government to be able to perform its religious duties. However, some churches refuse the state supervision prompting harsh response from Beijing.

