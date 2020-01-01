EU Urges China to Release Protestant Pastor Wang Yi

(@imziishan)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st January, 2020) The European Union calls on China to release protestant pastor Wang Yi, sentenced to nine years in prison by Beijing , Peter Stano, the lead spokesman of the European Commission for the external affairs, said on Wednesday.

On Monday, the pastor, arrested by the Chinese authorities a year ago, was sentenced to nine years for alleged illegal business operations and anti-government activity.

"The EU is concerned about restrictions on freedom of religion & belief in China and calls for immediate release of Pastor Wang Yi who was tried in secret & sentenced to 9 years in prison in connection to his peaceful advocacy for #FreedomOfReligion," Stano tweeted.

China has a reputation for being suspicious of foreign religious movements operating on its soil. According to Chinese law, a church must be registered and overseen by the government to be able to perform its religious duties. However, some churches refuse the state supervision prompting harsh response from Beijing.