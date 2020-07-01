UrduPoint.com
EU Urges China To Respect Rights, Freedoms Of Hong Kong Residents - Borrell

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 06:00 PM

EU Urges China to Respect Rights, Freedoms of Hong Kong Residents - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell on Wednesday called on China to respect the rights of Hong Kong residents, including freedom of speech and press, amid the adoption of the national security law by Beijing.

"In line with assurances that China gave in the past, the European Union considers it essential that the existing rights and freedoms of Hong Kong residents are fully protected, including freedom of speech, of the press and of publication, as well as freedom of association, of assembly, of procession and of demonstration," Borrell said in a statement.

The EU top diplomat also said that the bloc was concerned for Hong Kong's autonomy and independence of its judiciary in light of the new law. Borrell added that the EU would continue raising the issues around the law in "its dialogue with China.

"

On Tuesday, the standing committee of China's legislature voted unanimously in favor of the national security bill, sparking a firestorm of negative comments from the Hong Kong opposition as well as Western officials, who claim it would undermine the city's autonomy guaranteed during its transition from the United Kingdom to China. By Tuesday evening, Chinese President Xi Jinping signed the bill into law.

The new legislation bans separatist, subversive and terrorist activities, along with any form of foreign interference in Hong Kong. According to Beijing, the new security law aims to punish illegal activities in the city without harming the existing democratic freedoms of locals.

The Hong Kong police have already arrested over 180 people on Wednesday for "participating in unauthorised assemblies and other related offences" which are punishable according to the new law.

