EU Urges China To Reverse Ban On BBC World News Broadcaster - Spokeswoman

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 13th February 2021 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2021) The European Union is calling on China to reverse a recent decision to ban the UK-based BBC World news broadcaster from airing in the country, foreign policy spokeswoman Nabila Massrali said Friday.

"On 11 February, China banned the BBC from broadcasting in the country, in connection with its reporting about Xinjiang and about the management of the COVID-19 pandemic ... The decision to ban the BBC should be reversed," Massrali said in a press release.

China's National Radio and Television Administration said on Thursday that the decision to ban BBC World News from airing for at least one year was taken due to concerns over the broadcaster's impartiality and its violations of Chinese regulations governing foreign media outlets.

One week ago, the UK media regulator Ofcom announced that it would revoke the license of Chinese state-owned broadcaster CGTN, and Beijing has said that it reserves the right to enact retaliatory measures.

The BBC earlier this month carried a report alleging that Uighur women in China's Xinjiang region were subject to sexual assault, an allegation that Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin denied on February 4.

