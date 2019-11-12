UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Urges 'complete De-escalation' After Israel Gaza Strike

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 50 seconds ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 03:49 PM

EU urges 'complete de-escalation' after Israel Gaza strike

The EU on Tuesday called for a "rapid and complete de-escalation" after Israel killed a Palestinian commander in a strike on his home in Gaza, prompting retaliatory rocket fire

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The EU on Tuesday called for a "rapid and complete de-escalation" after Israel killed a Palestinian commander in a strike on his home in Gaza, prompting retaliatory rocket fire.

"The firing of rockets on civilian populations is totally unacceptable and must immediately stop," the EU's diplomatic service said in a statement.

"A rapid and complete de-escalation is now necessary to safeguard the lives and security of Palestinian civilians."

Related Topics

Firing Fire Israel Gaza

Recent Stories

DC launches crackdown against vegetable price hike ..

4 minutes ago

TMC installs garbage dumping containers across mun ..

4 minutes ago

A soulful rendition of “Lab Pe Aati Hai” by Al ..

20 minutes ago

Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) ach ..

13 minutes ago

Russia Registers 21 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

54 seconds ago

UK Opposition Labour Says Suffered Large Cyberatta ..

56 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.