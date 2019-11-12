EU urges 'complete de-escalation' after Israel Gaza strike

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The EU on Tuesday called for a "rapid and complete de-escalation" after Israel killed a Palestinian commander in a strike on his home in Gaza, prompting retaliatory rocket fire.

"The firing of rockets on civilian populations is totally unacceptable and must immediately stop," the EU's diplomatic service said in a statement.

"A rapid and complete de-escalation is now necessary to safeguard the lives and security of Palestinian civilians."