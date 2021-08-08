EU Urges for 'Inclusive National Dialogue' in Belarus as State Marks 1 Year Since Election

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2021) Belarus should launch an "inclusive national dialogue," involving, among others, the opposition, as it is the only way to put an end to the political crisis engulfing the country for roughly a year, the EU's foreign policy chief, Josep Borrell, said on Sunday.

The statement comes ahead of the one-year anniversary of the election in Belarus, which saw President Alexander Lukashenko secure his sixth term in office, and which was followed by nation-wide protests.

"On 9 August 2020, the people of Belarus saw their hopes to elect a legitimate leader of the country brutally dashed. Since then, the people of Belarus have continuously and bravely stood up for the respect of human rights and fundamental freedoms. They have called for new, democratic elections. They have peacefully protested in the face of the Lukashenko regime's disregard of the rule of law and Belarus' international commitments and human rights obligations ... One year later, their call remains unanswered," Borrell said in a statement.

In the year since the vote, the Belarusian authorities "launched a well-orchestrated repression and intimidation campaign against civil society and human rights defenders" in a bid to "silence all remaining independent voices," the top EU diplomat said, noting that Minsk's policy also targeted the Polish community in the country.

"Together with like-minded partners, the EU has been vocal and united in calling on the Lukashenko regime to end its repressive practices. In line with its gradual approach, the EU stands ready to consider further measures in light of the regime's blatant disregard of international commitments. The only way to end the political crisis is through an inclusive national dialogue," Borrell said.

The Belarusian opposition challenged the results of the 2020 election, claiming Svetlana Tikhanovskaya to be the true winner, and secured Europe's backing. Brussels, in turn, has since sanctioned Belarusian officials deemed responsible for alleged electoral fraud and crackdowns on post-election protests.

Tensions got another turn earlier this year when the European Union sanctioned Belarus for a forced landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk. A Belarusian pro-opposition journalist and activist, which was among the passengers of the plane, was arrested immediately after the landing.