EU Urges Forces In Sudan To Protect Civilians In Compliance With Juba Peace Agreement

Muhammad Irfan Published April 26, 2022 | 04:30 PM

EU Urges Forces in Sudan to Protect Civilians in Compliance With Juba Peace Agreement

The European Union is shocked by recent reports of violence in the Sudanese state of West Darfur and urges all parties to the Juba Peace Agreement to comply with their commitment to protect civilians, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Tuesday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2022) The European Union is shocked by recent reports of violence in the Sudanese state of West Darfur and urges all parties to the Juba Peace Agreement to comply with their commitment to protect civilians, the European External Action Service (EEAS) said on Tuesday.

"All signatories of the Juba Peace Agreement bear a joint responsibility for the protection of civilians. The creation and training of joint security keeping forces by the Sudanese Armed Forces and armed movements under the Juba Peace Agreement is urgently needed and needs to be expedited," the EEAS said in a statement.

The EU also expressed its readiness to provide humanitarian assistance to those in need and urged the authorities to ensure free, safe and unimpeded access for humanitarian organizations on the ground.

Last Friday, clashes between Arab and African tribes erupted near the village of Kirainik, 50 miles east of West Darfur's capital, Al Junaynah, bringing an end to a relative peace in the region that had lasted several months.

On Sunday, bloody tribal clashes in the war-torn Sudanese state left at least 160 people dead.

A civil conflict in the Darfur region began in February 2003, when rebel groups launched a campaign to overthrow the government of then-President Omar Bashir. Different sources estimate the death toll from the Darfur conflict to be between 300,000 and 500,000 people. More than 2.5 million people were displaced. During the conflict, the parties organized a peaceful dialogue many times, but the authorities failed to completely stop resistance and restore peaceful life in the state.

Since 2019, negotiations between the Sudanese government and rebel groups had been held in South Sudan's capital of Juba. The peace agreement was signed in the city in 2020. The comprehensive deal covered various issues, in particular, the inclusion of rebel representatives in the Sudanese national army and the legislative council, and the return of refugees.

