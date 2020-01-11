EU Urges Iran to Return to Nuclear Deal Without Delay - Borrell

(@FahadShabbir)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) The European Union wants to keep the nuclear deal with Iran and calls on it to return to full compliance, the EU foreign policy chief said Friday after an urgent foreign ministers' meeting.

Iran declared last Sunday it was rolling back the key commitments it made under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), including uranium production limits.

"We call on Iran to go back to full compliance with the JCPOA without delay and we rely on the International energy Atomic Agency to continue to monitor and verify Iran's activity," Josep Borrell said.

The diplomat told reporters in Brussels that EU foreign ministers wanted the 2015 pact to be preserved if possible as negotiating a new agreement would take time.

Borrel said Monday he had called an emergency meeting to discuss Iran and Iraq, after the US killing of an Iranian general in Iraq last Friday hiked tensions in the middle East.

Following the meeting, he said that foreign ministers had given him a strong mandate to conduct diplomacy with all sides, including Iran, in order to de-escalate the crisis and search for a political solution.