UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Urges Iran To Return To Nuclear Deal Without Delay - Borrell

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Sat 11th January 2020 | 01:40 AM

EU Urges Iran to Return to Nuclear Deal Without Delay - Borrell

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2020) The European Union wants to keep the nuclear deal with Iran and calls on it to return to full compliance, the EU foreign policy chief said Friday after an urgent foreign ministers' meeting.

Iran declared last Sunday it was rolling back the key commitments it made under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), including uranium production limits.

"We call on Iran to go back to full compliance with the JCPOA without delay and we rely on the International energy Atomic Agency to continue to monitor and verify Iran's activity," Josep Borrell said.

The diplomat told reporters in Brussels that EU foreign ministers wanted the 2015 pact to be preserved if possible as negotiating a new agreement would take time.

Borrel said Monday he had called an emergency meeting to discuss Iran and Iraq, after the US killing of an Iranian general in Iraq last Friday hiked tensions in the middle East.

Following the meeting, he said that foreign ministers had given him a strong mandate to conduct diplomacy with all sides, including Iran, in order to de-escalate the crisis and search for a political solution.

Related Topics

Iran Nuclear Iraq European Union Brussels Middle East Sunday 2015 All Agreement

Recent Stories

PM, President strongly condemn Quetta blast that c ..

2 hours ago

Cubans Hopeful for 2nd 'Thaw' in Ties With America ..

43 minutes ago

Khalid bin Zayed attends mass wedding in Al Ain

2 hours ago

Proper awareness, education needed to lure investo ..

43 minutes ago

COAS reiterates Pakistan’s offer to Australia to ..

2 hours ago

PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi again falls in hot wate ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.