EU Urges Iran To Reverse Scaling Back JCPOA Responsibilities

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:18 PM

EU Urges Iran to Reverse Scaling Back JCPOA Responsibilities

Brussels urges Tehran to reverse any steps it had taken to scale back its responsibilities under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Maja Kocijancic said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2019) Brussels urges Tehran to reverse any steps it had taken to scale back its responsibilities under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Spokesperson for EU Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Maja Kocijancic said Friday.

Starting Friday, Iran begins the third stage of rolling back its obligations under the nuclear deal.

"We ... urge Iran to reverse all activities that are inconsistent with its commitments under the JCPOA and to refrain from any further measures that undermine the preservation and full implementation of nuclear deal," Kocijancic told reporters.

She stressed that the European Union's commitment to the deal depended on Iran's full adherence to it.

