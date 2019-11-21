EU Urges Iran to Show 'Maximum Restraint' in Handling Protests Over Gasoline Price Hike

The European Union condemns the use of force against protesters in Iran and calls on Tehran to guarantee the freedom of expression and assembly, EU Spokeswoman for Foreign Affairs Maja Kocijancic said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) The European Union condemns the use of force against protesters in Iran and calls on Tehran to guarantee the freedom of expression and assembly, EU Spokeswoman for Foreign Affairs Maja Kocijancic said on Thursday.

A wave of protests broke out in several Iranian provinces last week over the sharp hike in gasoline prices. Some of the rallies, according to local media, were peaceful, while others turned into violent clashes. Both the protesters and security forces suffered casualties. On Tuesday, several cities marched against the violence. According to President Hassan Rouhani, the protests were organized by the United States and Israel to undermine national security.

"Socio-economic challenges should be addressed through inclusive dialogue and not through the use of violence. We expect Iran's security forces to exercise maximum restraint in handling the protests and for the protesters to demonstrate peacefully. Any violence is unacceptable. The rights to freedom of expression and assembly must be guaranteed," Kocijancic said in a statement.

Brussels expected Tehran to ensure access to the internet for Iranians and the free flow of information, the EU official added.

Kocijancic also offered condolences to the families of the victims of Iran's recent events.