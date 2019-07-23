EU Urges Israel to Immediately Stop Demolition of Palestinian Houses

The European Union called on the Israeli authorities on Monday to immediately stop the razing of houses in the Palestinian village of Wadi Hummus in the Sur Baher neighborhood, located near Jerusalem, the EU External Action Service said in a statement on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The European Union called on the Israeli authorities on Monday to immediately stop the razing of houses in the Palestinian village of Wadi Hummus in the Sur Baher neighborhood, located near Jerusalem, the EU External Action Service said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Israel started demolishing houses in the area despite the objections of locals, human rights activists, and the Palestinian authorities who are de jure owners of the village. The Israelis justify their actions by security considerations and say that the buildings were built too close to the separation barriers encircling the West Bank. The demolition warrants were issued based on a military directive of 2011, which prohibits construction within 250 meters (820 feet) of the separation barrier.

"The majority of the buildings are located in Area A and B of the West Bank where, according to the Oslo Accords, all civil issues are under the jurisdiction of the Palestinian Authority. Israel's settlement policy, including actions taken in that context, such as forced transfers, evictions, demolitions and confiscations of homes, is illegal under international law.

In line with the EU's long-standing position, we expect the Israeli authorities to immediately halt the ongoing demolitions," the statement said.

According to the statement, Israel's policy of demolishing Palestinian houses undermines the viability of the two-state solution and the prospect for a lasting peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

The European Union, the United Nations and a number of human rights organizations have repeatedly slammed Israel for doing so, qualifying its moves as discrimination and violation of international laws. According to Amnesty International's estimates, Israel has demolished over 50,00 Palestinian homes and facilities since 1967.

Besides demolitions of Palestinian houses Israel also continues its settlement activity in the occupied territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which is one of the main stumbling blocks of the Israeli-Palestinian settlement. There are about 600,000 Israelis living in the Jewish-only housing units in the contested areas.