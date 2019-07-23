UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Urges Israel To Immediately Stop Demolition Of Palestinian Houses

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 12:49 AM

EU Urges Israel to Immediately Stop Demolition of Palestinian Houses

The European Union called on the Israeli authorities on Monday to immediately stop the razing of houses in the Palestinian village of Wadi Hummus in the Sur Baher neighborhood, located near Jerusalem, the EU External Action Service said in a statement on Monday

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) The European Union called on the Israeli authorities on Monday to immediately stop the razing of houses in the Palestinian village of Wadi Hummus in the Sur Baher neighborhood, located near Jerusalem, the EU External Action Service said in a statement on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Israel started demolishing houses in the area despite the objections of locals, human rights activists, and the Palestinian authorities who are de jure owners of the village. The Israelis justify their actions by security considerations and say that the buildings were built too close to the separation barriers encircling the West Bank. The demolition warrants were issued based on a military directive of 2011, which prohibits construction within 250 meters (820 feet) of the separation barrier.

"The majority of the buildings are located in Area A and B of the West Bank where, according to the Oslo Accords, all civil issues are under the jurisdiction of the Palestinian Authority. Israel's settlement policy, including actions taken in that context, such as forced transfers, evictions, demolitions and confiscations of homes, is illegal under international law.

In line with the EU's long-standing position, we expect the Israeli authorities to immediately halt the ongoing demolitions," the statement said.

According to the statement, Israel's policy of demolishing Palestinian houses undermines the viability of the two-state solution and the prospect for a lasting peace between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

The European Union, the United Nations and a number of human rights organizations have repeatedly slammed Israel for doing so, qualifying its moves as discrimination and violation of international laws. According to Amnesty International's estimates, Israel has demolished over 50,00 Palestinian homes and facilities since 1967.

Besides demolitions of Palestinian houses Israel also continues its settlement activity in the occupied territories of the West Bank and East Jerusalem, which is one of the main stumbling blocks of the Israeli-Palestinian settlement. There are about 600,000 Israelis living in the Jewish-only housing units in the contested areas.

Related Topics

United Nations Israel Amnesty International European Union Bank Jerusalem Oslo Sur All Housing

Recent Stories

DPW begins construction of Khorfakkan Abattoir

51 minutes ago

Etisalat offers Hajj and Umrah roaming pack

51 minutes ago

Rashid Hospital ranks among top 10 health faciliti ..

51 minutes ago

RAK Chamber calls on Costa Rican business leaders ..

1 hour ago

Trump Says US Assistance to Pakistan Could Resume ..

13 minutes ago

Microsoft joins project on ethical artificial inte ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.