EU Urges Kyrgyz Political Forces To Act Peacefully Within Constitution - Spokesman

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 08:33 PM

EU Urges Kyrgyz Political Forces to Act Peacefully Within Constitution - Spokesman

The European Union is urging the political authorities in Kyrgyzstan to act peacefully and within the country's constitution amid the widespread public unrest following Sunday's parliamentary elections that have subsequently been annulled by the Central Election Commission, the bloc's foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said in a statement

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2020) The European Union is urging the political authorities in Kyrgyzstan to act peacefully and within the country's constitution amid the widespread public unrest following Sunday's parliamentary elections that have subsequently been annulled by the Central Election Commission, the bloc's foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said in a statement.

"The EU calls on all political forces in the country to act within the framework of the constitution and to settle their disagreements peacefully. We look forward to new credible, transparent and inclusive elections, in line with Kyrgyzstan's international commitments and the democratic rights of its citizens, being organized," the published statement read.

The bloc will continue to support democratic and developmental processes in Kyrgyzstan, Stano added.

