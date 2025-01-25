EU Urges M23 To Halt Advance In DRCongo's Volatile East
Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The European Union on Saturday urged the Rwanda-backed M23 to halt its advance on Goma, the main city in the Democratic Republic of Congo's restive east.
"The EU is deeply concerned about the continued escalation of the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), aggravated by the renewed offensive of the M23 supported by the Rwandan Armed Forces (RDF)," EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said.
"The EU urges the M23 to stop its advance and withdraw immediately," Kallas said, adding: "Rwanda must cease its support for the M23 and withdraw. The EU strongly condemns Rwanda's military presence in the DRC as a clear violation of international law, the UN charter and the territorial integrity of the DRC.
"The city of Goma is under immense pressure. The threat by M23 to conquer Goma is unacceptable and has in itself grave humanitarian and security consequences on the ground.
"
Brussels also urged Rwanda to cease cooperation with armed groups in the region, including the ethnic Hutu Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda which is active in eastern DR Congo.
"The EU will consider all the tools at its disposal in order to hold accountable those responsible for sustaining armed conflict, instability and insecurity in the DRC," the statement concluded.
Amid the failure of Angola-brokered mediation of the conflict, the M23 has regained ground in recent weeks and fighting has intensified in recent days around Goma, the provincial capital of North Kivu and home to around a million people.
The EU on Saturday reiterated its backing for the Angolan-backed peace process.
Friday saw intense clashes between the M23 and Congolese troops with UN backing.
Recent Stories
Abdullah bin Zayed attends celebration of Sultan Al Owais' centennial at Dubai O ..
UAE hosts 7th International Rain Enhancement Forum Tuesday
UAE sends 25 ambulances, equipment, medical supplies to Angola
ZHO highlights People of Determination's role in documenting Emirati history
Louvre Museum opens first fashion exhibition
Nauman Ali becomes first Pakistani spinner to take hat-trick Against West Indies
Sharjah announces three new pharmaceutical factories worth AED308.7 million
Eight people killed in ordnance factory explosion in western India
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 January 2025
UAE Embassy in Beirut resumes diplomatic activities
Rabdan Academy celebrates graduation of Health Emergency Management Foundation P ..
More Stories From World
-
Denmark's Sebastian Holberg sets sights on Bocuse d'Or win7 minutes ago
-
Colombia sends army to fight guerillas on Venezuela border: govt7 minutes ago
-
EU urges M23 to halt advance in DRCongo's volatile east7 minutes ago
-
Trump administration directs US agencies to start firing diversity staff7 minutes ago
-
Stars and politics converge at Sundance festival37 minutes ago
-
Albanian Orthodox Church head Archbishop Anastasios, 95, dies in Greek hospital37 minutes ago
-
With new 'Aida' staging, Met tries out grandiose opera for the contemporary age1 hour ago
-
Albanian Orthodox Church head Archbishop Anastasios, 95, dies in Greek hospital1 hour ago
-
US Senate confirms former Fox News co-host as Pentagon chief1 hour ago
-
Unfulfilled talent Zverev on brink of Grand Slam breakthrough1 hour ago
-
Paths to Australian Open men's final1 hour ago
-
Jannik Sinner: no.1 who defied doping case to dominate men's tennis1 hour ago