EU Urges M23 To Halt Advance In DRCongo's Volatile East

Umer Jamshaid Published January 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2025) The European Union on Saturday urged the Rwanda-backed M23 to halt its advance on Goma, the main city in the Democratic Republic of Congo's restive east.

"The EU is deeply concerned about the continued escalation of the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), aggravated by the renewed offensive of the M23 supported by the Rwandan Armed Forces (RDF)," EU foreign affairs chief Kaja Kallas said.

"The EU urges the M23 to stop its advance and withdraw immediately," Kallas said, adding: "Rwanda must cease its support for the M23 and withdraw. The EU strongly condemns Rwanda's military presence in the DRC as a clear violation of international law, the UN charter and the territorial integrity of the DRC.

"The city of Goma is under immense pressure. The threat by M23 to conquer Goma is unacceptable and has in itself grave humanitarian and security consequences on the ground.

Brussels also urged Rwanda to cease cooperation with armed groups in the region, including the ethnic Hutu Democratic Forces for the Liberation of Rwanda which is active in eastern DR Congo.

"The EU will consider all the tools at its disposal in order to hold accountable those responsible for sustaining armed conflict, instability and insecurity in the DRC," the statement concluded.

Amid the failure of Angola-brokered mediation of the conflict, the M23 has regained ground in recent weeks and fighting has intensified in recent days around Goma, the provincial capital of North Kivu and home to around a million people.

The EU on Saturday reiterated its backing for the Angolan-backed peace process.

Friday saw intense clashes between the M23 and Congolese troops with UN backing.

