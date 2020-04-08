EU urges members to prolong entry ban until May 15

The European Commission urged EU member states Wednesday to maintain a ban on non-essential travel into the bloc's passport-free zone until at least May 15 to slow the coronavirus epidemic

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2020 ) :The European Commission urged EU member states Wednesday to maintain a ban on non-essential travel into the bloc's passport-free zone until at least May 15 to slow the coronavirus epidemic.

"All member states have successfully implemented social distancing measures to limit social interaction and slow down the spread of the virus," said Margaritis Schinas, commissioner for promoting the European way of life.

"The restriction on non-essential travel from third counties to the EU complements these measures at the EU's external borders."