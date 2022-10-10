UrduPoint.com

EU Urges Minsk To Refrain From Any Involvement In Ukrainian Conflict - Spokesman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2022 | 05:40 PM

EU Urges Minsk to Refrain From Any Involvement in Ukrainian Conflict - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) The European Union urges Minsk to refrain from any involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Monday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier in the day that Russia and Belarus had been working on the creation of a joint troop formation since the weekend, adding that Minsk was warned through unofficial channels about an impending strike on Belarus from the territory of Ukraine

"Indeed we took note of the false accusations from Lukashenko regime against Ukraine that Ukraine is allegedly planning an attack on the territory of Belarus. These are totally unfounded ridiculous accusations. They are utterly unacceptable. Ukraine here is the victim and is not the aggressor. And we remind the Belarusian regime that Ukraine is under brutal illegal attack, which is in violation of the UN Charter and in violation of the international law. We urge the Minsk regime to refrain from any involvement of Belarus in this brutal illegitimate undertaking," Stano told a briefing.

The EU is also urging Belarus to stop cooperating with Russia by providing its territory for launching air strikes, the spokesman said.

"We also urge the regime in Minsk to immediately stop allowing the territory of Belarus to serve as a launch pad for (Russian) air strikes, including the very recent missile strikes and drone attacks against Ukraine and the targets in Ukrainian territories," Stano said.

Russia conducted a massive attack with precision-guided weapons on the Ukrainian infrastructure on Monday morning, President Vladimir Putin said at a working meeting with members of the Security Council. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that the goals of the Monday massive attack with precision-guided weapons on the Ukrainian infrastructure have been achieved.

Ukrainian media on Monday reported explosions in Kiev and the Kiev region, as well as Kharkiv, Odessa, Dnipro, Lviv and Lviv region, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Konotop, Rivne and Poltava regions were hit by missile attacks. In addition, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office reported strikes on power facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Zhytomyr.

Related Topics

Drone Attack United Nations Ukraine Russia European Union Minsk Vladimir Putin Konotop Rivne Ivano-Frankivsk Ternopil Poltava Sumy Odessa Zhytomyr Kharkiv Kiev Belarus Media From

Recent Stories

Malala Yousafzai arrives in Karachi to visit flood ..

Malala Yousafzai arrives in Karachi to visit flood-affected areas

6 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

35 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

2 hours ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

3 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Ministerâ€™s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Ministerâ€™s remarks about IIOJK

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.