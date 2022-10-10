EU Urges Minsk to Refrain From Any Involvement in Ukrainian Conflict - Spokesman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2022) The European Union urges Minsk to refrain from any involvement in the conflict in Ukraine, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Monday.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said earlier in the day that Russia and Belarus had been working on the creation of a joint troop formation since the weekend, adding that Minsk was warned through unofficial channels about an impending strike on Belarus from the territory of Ukraine.

"Indeed we took note of the false accusations from Lukashenko regime against Ukraine that Ukraine is allegedly planning an attack on the territory of Belarus. These are totally unfounded ridiculous accusations. They are utterly unacceptable. Ukraine here is the victim and is not the aggressor. And we remind the Belarusian regime that Ukraine is under brutal illegal attack, which is in violation of the UN Charter and in violation of the international law. We urge the Minsk regime to refrain from any involvement of Belarus in this brutal illegitimate undertaking," Stano told a briefing.

The EU is also urging Belarus to stop cooperating with Russia by providing its territory for launching air strikes, the spokesman said.

"We also urge the regime in Minsk to immediately stop allowing the territory of Belarus to serve as a launch pad for (Russian) air strikes, including the very recent missile strikes and drone attacks against Ukraine and the targets in Ukrainian territories," Stano said.

Russia conducted a massive attack with precision-guided weapons on the Ukrainian infrastructure on Monday morning, President Vladimir Putin said at a working meeting with members of the Security Council. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation said that the goals of the Monday massive attack with precision-guided weapons on the Ukrainian infrastructure have been achieved.

Ukrainian media on Monday reported explosions in Kiev and the Kiev region, as well as Kharkiv, Odessa, Dnipro, Lviv and Lviv region, Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Konotop, Rivne and Poltava regions were hit by missile attacks. In addition, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office reported strikes on power facilities in Zaporizhzhia, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Zhytomyr.